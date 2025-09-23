Sports
Mets Host Nationals in Key September Showdown
Flushing, NY – The New York Mets are set to face off against the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET, marking the beginning of a three-game series at Citi Field.
The Mets, currently holding a record of 79-74, are second in the National League East. Brandon Sproat, who has an ERA of 2.25 and a record of 0-1, will take the mound for New York.
Meanwhile, the Nationals are struggling with a record of 62-91 and sit fifth in the NL East standings. Andrew Alvarez, starting for the Nationals, boasts an impressive 1.15 ERA and a 1-0 record this season.
Both teams are dealing with injuries, as the Mets have several players on the injured list, including Tyrone Taylor and Reed Garrett. The Nationals are also facing challenges, with numerous players like Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz sidelined.
This matchup is crucial for the Mets, who are in the hunt for a playoff spot and looking to capitalize on their home advantage.
