Mets’ Jonah Tong Set for MLB Debut Against Marlins on Friday

NEW YORK — Jonah Tong, a 22-year-old pitching prospect, will make his highly anticipated MLB debut for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins on Friday, August 29, 2025. The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field.

Tong’s rise from an undersized teenager in Ontario, Canada, to a top prospect in the Mets’ organization is remarkable. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft, he has quickly established himself as one of the best pitching talents in the minors, leading all minor league pitchers this year in both ERA and strikeouts.

“It’s incredible,” Tong stated in the Mets’ clubhouse. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid.” After impressive performances at various levels, Tong’s success in Triple-A Syracuse prompted the Mets to call him up, especially during a crucial pennant race in the National League East.

Manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism about the young pitcher. “It’s always good to get the youth in there,” he said. “Familiar faces, new faces, it creates a little bit of competition… I always see it as a positive.”

Tong finished his season at Double-A Binghamton with an 8-5 record, a 1.59 ERA, and 162 strikeouts in 20 starts. He continued to dominate in Triple-A, going 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in just over 11 innings.

The Mets are currently chasing a playoff spot and will look to Tong to help maintain momentum after their recent success. The team has made headlines following a strong performance against the Philadelphia Phillies, where they clinched the season series and gained ground in the standings.

Fans can watch the Mets vs. Marlins game on SNY and MLB Network, with team updates available through various platforms. Tong’s family, including his parents and first professional coach, will be in attendance to support him during his debut.

“Everything after that will take care of itself,” Tong said, focusing on his upcoming start.