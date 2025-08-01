Mets Launch Exciting 2025 Season with Major Additions

FLUSHING, New York — The New York Mets officially kicked off their 2025 Major League Baseball season on March 27. With one of the most talked-about rosters in recent history, the excitement surrounding the team is palpable.

Fans are buzzing after spring training in Port St. Lucie, where they got a glimpse of the new-look Mets. The team has a lot to prove following last season’s heartbreaking elimination from the playoffs in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The biggest offseason news was the acquisition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Soto signed a historic 15-year deal worth $765 million, making waves across the league, as he joins a talented roster that includes Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, who also secured a contract before the season.

The Mets’ season opener will be against the Houston Astros on March 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Fans can catch more than 100 Mets games this season, mainly on the SNY Network, which is available only within the New York market. Additional broadcasts will air on PIX 11, FOX, ESPN, FS1, and the MLB Network.

The team’s first home game is set for April 4 against the Miami Marlins. Mets fans can look forward to a full schedule, including games against rivals and other exciting matchups throughout the summer.

As anticipation builds, the Mets organize various fan events and promotional nights throughout the season to engage with their loyal supporters in Queens and beyond.

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling will return to the broadcast booth for another thrilling season, having built a strong connection with the team’s fanbase.