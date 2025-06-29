Sports
Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets are set to face off against the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 PM EDT, looking to secure their second consecutive win after breaking a losing streak earlier this week.
The Mets, who recently defeated the Braves, are hoping to build on that momentum as they take the field at Citi Field. Star players including Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo are expected to lead the team’s offense. Lindor, who plays shortstop, has been a vital part of the team’s efforts lately.
On the mound for the Mets is Griffin Canning, who will aim to keep the Braves at bay. He will face a tough lineup including Ronald Acuña and Matt Olson, both of whom have been strong performers for Atlanta this season.
The Braves, currently contesting for the top spot in their division, feature powerful hitters like Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Their consistent batting has posed challenges for opposing pitchers all season long.
The game will be broadcast on SNY, with radio coverage available on Audacy Radio WHSQ 880AM and the Audacy App’s 92.3 HD2 channel. Fans are eager to see if the Mets can capitalize on their recent victory and extend their winning streak.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles