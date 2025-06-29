Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets are set to face off against the Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:10 PM EDT, looking to secure their second consecutive win after breaking a losing streak earlier this week.

The Mets, who recently defeated the Braves, are hoping to build on that momentum as they take the field at Citi Field. Star players including Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo are expected to lead the team’s offense. Lindor, who plays shortstop, has been a vital part of the team’s efforts lately.

On the mound for the Mets is Griffin Canning, who will aim to keep the Braves at bay. He will face a tough lineup including Ronald Acuña and Matt Olson, both of whom have been strong performers for Atlanta this season.

The Braves, currently contesting for the top spot in their division, feature powerful hitters like Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Their consistent batting has posed challenges for opposing pitchers all season long.

The game will be broadcast on SNY, with radio coverage available on Audacy Radio WHSQ 880AM and the Audacy App’s 92.3 HD2 channel. Fans are eager to see if the Mets can capitalize on their recent victory and extend their winning streak.