Mets Looking to Build Momentum After USA Series, Return of Key Players

Flushing, New York — The New York Mets are gearing up for a new series in Baltimore on Tuesday, a year after they last fell under .500. In the past week, they have climbed back into the playoff race, currently sitting just behind first-place Philadelphia in the National League East.

After a tumultuous stretch that saw them go 3-14 over 17 games, the Mets have won four of their last five games, including recent victories over the Brewers and Yankees. These wins provide a morale boost as they prepare for a busy week ahead.

Key players are also set to make their returns. Kodai Senga is expected to rejoin the pitching rotation, while Sean Manaea could make his season debut as early as Sunday against the Royals in Kansas City. Manaea expressed his eagerness to contribute, saying, “I just want to get out there and help the team win,” during a recent interview.

On another note, Jesse Winker, who has been on the sidelines since early May, may also be available for Tuesday’s game against the Orioles. The Mets are looking to capitalize on their recent momentum and put the struggles of the past few weeks behind them.

Fans at Citi Field last week witnessed an exciting Subway Series showdown against the Yankees, which included multiple home runs and thrilling plays. Jeff McNeil’s game-winning home run in the ninth inning was a highlight in what turned out to be a competitive series between the two ailing clubs.

Despite their struggles, the Mets are focused on moving forward and maximizing their chances in the remainder of the season. As they prepare for the Orioles, the team’s energy and determination will be put to the test.