Sports
Mets Looking to Build Momentum After USA Series, Return of Key Players
Flushing, New York — The New York Mets are gearing up for a new series in Baltimore on Tuesday, a year after they last fell under .500. In the past week, they have climbed back into the playoff race, currently sitting just behind first-place Philadelphia in the National League East.
After a tumultuous stretch that saw them go 3-14 over 17 games, the Mets have won four of their last five games, including recent victories over the Brewers and Yankees. These wins provide a morale boost as they prepare for a busy week ahead.
Key players are also set to make their returns. Kodai Senga is expected to rejoin the pitching rotation, while Sean Manaea could make his season debut as early as Sunday against the Royals in Kansas City. Manaea expressed his eagerness to contribute, saying, “I just want to get out there and help the team win,” during a recent interview.
On another note, Jesse Winker, who has been on the sidelines since early May, may also be available for Tuesday’s game against the Orioles. The Mets are looking to capitalize on their recent momentum and put the struggles of the past few weeks behind them.
Fans at Citi Field last week witnessed an exciting Subway Series showdown against the Yankees, which included multiple home runs and thrilling plays. Jeff McNeil’s game-winning home run in the ninth inning was a highlight in what turned out to be a competitive series between the two ailing clubs.
Despite their struggles, the Mets are focused on moving forward and maximizing their chances in the remainder of the season. As they prepare for the Orioles, the team’s energy and determination will be put to the test.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline
- Twins Crush Cubs 8-1 in One-Sided Matchup