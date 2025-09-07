Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025

FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets celebrated their minor league players’ achievements for August 2025, highlighting standout performances despite limited game time for some affiliates. Under the spotlight was 17-year-old shortstop A.J. Peña, who has made waves as the Dominican Summer League Player of the Month.

From June 21 onward, Peña delivered an impressive .363 batting average with eight home runs, 22 extra-base hits, and more walks than strikeouts. In August, he finished with a remarkable .404 average and a 1.296 OPS, drawing attention as a rising prospect for the Mets.

Mets’ fans should also keep an eye on catcher who posted a .310 average and a 1.043 OPS over his final 19 games, contributing significantly with 17 walks against nine strikeouts.

Notably, Greg Young, a former big leaguer, excelled in August for Syracuse, smashing six home runs and logging a .999 OPS. His performance has been pivotal in keeping Syracuse competitive in a tight playoff race, setting the stage for a potential return to the big leagues.

This month also saw R.J. Gordon receiving recognition as the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Month. Gordon, a 23-year-old right-hander, went 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA over 34.2 innings, demonstrating his ability to overpower hitters.

Meanwhile, Jonah Tong showcased elite performance in Triple-A, recording two shutout appearances and maintaining a striking 0.00 ERA. The Mets’ pitching staff is filled with emerging talent, and Tong’s success marks him as a player to watch in the coming seasons.

In the hitting department, Bay, an undrafted free agent, has shown promising signs after being elevated to High-A. He has been performing well since joining the Mets, blending into their playoff lineup seamlessly.

Peña’s rapid ascent, coupled with the breakthroughs from pitchers like Gordon and Tong, marks an exciting time for the Mets organization as they bolster their farm system with top prospects ready to make an impact.