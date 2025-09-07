Sports
Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets celebrated their minor league players’ achievements for August 2025, highlighting standout performances despite limited game time for some affiliates. Under the spotlight was 17-year-old shortstop A.J. Peña, who has made waves as the Dominican Summer League Player of the Month.
From June 21 onward, Peña delivered an impressive .363 batting average with eight home runs, 22 extra-base hits, and more walks than strikeouts. In August, he finished with a remarkable .404 average and a 1.296 OPS, drawing attention as a rising prospect for the Mets.
Mets’ fans should also keep an eye on catcher who posted a .310 average and a 1.043 OPS over his final 19 games, contributing significantly with 17 walks against nine strikeouts.
Notably, Greg Young, a former big leaguer, excelled in August for Syracuse, smashing six home runs and logging a .999 OPS. His performance has been pivotal in keeping Syracuse competitive in a tight playoff race, setting the stage for a potential return to the big leagues.
This month also saw R.J. Gordon receiving recognition as the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the Month. Gordon, a 23-year-old right-hander, went 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA over 34.2 innings, demonstrating his ability to overpower hitters.
Meanwhile, Jonah Tong showcased elite performance in Triple-A, recording two shutout appearances and maintaining a striking 0.00 ERA. The Mets’ pitching staff is filled with emerging talent, and Tong’s success marks him as a player to watch in the coming seasons.
In the hitting department, Bay, an undrafted free agent, has shown promising signs after being elevated to High-A. He has been performing well since joining the Mets, blending into their playoff lineup seamlessly.
Peña’s rapid ascent, coupled with the breakthroughs from pitchers like Gordon and Tong, marks an exciting time for the Mets organization as they bolster their farm system with top prospects ready to make an impact.
Recent Posts
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State