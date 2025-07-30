Mets Minor League Teams Shine Amid Weather Delays

Syracuse, New York — The New York Mets’ minor league affiliates had a busy day on Thursday, showcasing promising talent and resilience despite weather challenges.

Nolan McLean was a standout for Syracuse as he pitched 7 1/3 innings in a victory, needing only 85 pitches. His performance marked a strong continuation after an earlier game when he struggled, proving that he is among the Mets’ top prospects. ‘I just focused on my control and let the defense do their job,’ McLean said.

Meanwhile, Binghamton also celebrated a win with key contributions from various players. Ritter had a notable day at the plate with two extra-base hits, illustrating a much-needed offensive spark in a season that had been challenging for him.

In Brooklyn, III displayed defensive prowess with two outfield assists, although the team couldn’t secure a win against their opponents. Despite the loss, the coaching staff remained optimistic about the team’s potential.

St. Lucie played part of its doubleheader against Daytona, winning the first game before weather forced the postponement of the second. This ongoing challenge highlights the unpredictable nature of the season.

Young continued his strong performance in Triple-A with two hits, demonstrating consistency since returning from injury. ‘I just focus on making solid contact and not trying to do too much,’ Young stated.

On the pitching side, Ross appeared again and managed to strike out one, lowering his ERA to 1.59. Parada is also on an upward trend, working to improve his batting average and regain his status as a valuable player.

Overall, while the weather may have impacted scheduling, the talent within the Mets’ minor league system continues to shine through, promising a bright future for the organization.

The second game of the doubleheader will be rescheduled for a later date between August 1 and August 3.