New York, NY – The New York Mets dominated the Philadelphia Phillies 13-3 at Citi Field on Monday night, despite a puzzling game delay caused by a parabolic microphone. The delay occurred in the top of the fifth inning when Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm raised concerns about the microphone glare during a crucial at-bat.

Bohm’s complaint followed a double play after the Mets switched from right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga to lefty Jose Castillo. The game was tied at 3 when the delay went into effect, causing confusion among fans and commentators alike. SNY’s Gary Cohen described it as “one of the sillier delays I’ve ever seen,” while WFAN’s Boomer Esiason called it “asinine,” suggesting both teams were playing under the same conditions.

The delay came on the heels of a prior incident on August 25, which had also involved complaints from the Phillies. However, the Mets channeled their frustrations into performance as they scored 13 unanswered runs after initially trailing 3-0.

Mets outfielder Luis Torrens led the charge from the bottom of the batting order, hitting a three-run homer in the seventh inning and finishing with a career-high five RBIs. “One through nine we’re a great lineup,” said Mets player Mark Vientos, who contributed with two doubles and two RBIs.

This win marked the Mets’ third victory in four games, although they still trail the Phillies by six games in the NL East standing. The team is also competing for a wild card spot alongside the Reds, who played later against the Dodgers.

Senga, pitching for only the fourth time on normal rest, struggled through four innings, allowing three earned runs. “If I am not able to do that, I am going to pull the team down,” he said about his performance.

The Mets bounced back from a 3-0 deficit, tying the game in the fourth inning with three runs. Vientos hit an RBI double, and Jeff McNeil followed up with a game-tying single.

The team’s productive night at bat was highlighted by an impressive 11-for-19 performance with runners in scoring position, the highest since 2017. Manager Carlos Mendoza praised the offense’s consistency, saying, “That’s been the biggest key” in their recent success.