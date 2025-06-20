Mets and Phillies Clash as First-Place Rivals in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two top National League East teams, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, are set to meet in a crucial three-game series starting Friday. Both teams are tied for first place with identical records of 45-30.

The Mets currently hold the tiebreaker against the Phillies, winning all three of their earlier matchups this season, including a sweep in late April. This series is especially significant as the MLB playoff format no longer includes tiebreaker games. Instead, head-to-head records are used to determine playoff positioning and seeding.

Sports predictions favor both the Mets and Phillies with playoff chances at 85.9% and 91.6%, respectively. However, seeding could be key, as the NL East champion may secure one of the two coveted first-round byes in the postseason.

In Friday’s opener at Citizens Bank Park, the Mets will start rookie Blake Tidwell, who has struggled in his limited time this season. The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler, a frontrunner for the NL Cy Young Award, noted for his impressive 2.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 88 innings.

The Mets enter this series on a six-game losing streak, including recent sweeps by the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. During this streak, the Mets were outscored 41-14, a stark contrast to their performance earlier this season when they boasted the best record in baseball.

Conversely, the Phillies have won eight of their last ten games, demonstrating a strong offense with 51 runs scored against 32 allowed in that stretch. This series marks the beginning of a challenging schedule for the Phillies, as 18 of their next 21 games will be against winning teams.

Batter Juan Soto, in his first year with the Mets after a significant contract, has shown improvement recently, raising his batting average significantly. The Phillies will need to rely on steady performances from Jesús Luzardo in the later stages of the series, who has faced challenges in his most recent outings.

Regardless of the weekend’s outcome, the two teams won’t face each other again until late August, which could keep the race for the NL East title very tight as the season progresses.