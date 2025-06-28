Mets Pitching Rotation Faces Another Injury Setback

NEW YORK — The New York Mets‘ depleted pitching rotation took another hit Thursday night when right-hander Griffin Canning likely suffered an Achilles injury during a non-contact play in the third inning of New York’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

“He’s getting an MRI, we’re waiting for the result — but it looks like an Achilles injury,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said immediately after the game.

Initially, the Mets reported that Canning sustained a left ankle injury as he was breaking toward the left side of the infield on Ozzie Albies‘ one-out grounder to shortstop. Canning, 29, allowed one hit and struck out three batters before the injury.

Witnesses saw Canning immediately hop on his right leg, taking only a few steps before dropping to the ground with his left leg elevated. Mets catcher Tomás Nido signaled for time and urgent assistance before the play was completed.

“I was watching the play, and before you know it, I see him on the ground. Not a good feeling there,” Mendoza said.

Canning covered his face with his hands as trainers attended to him. After a few tense moments, he limped off the field with assistance.

“Seeing him just wincing in pain is hard to watch. It’s obvious something’s really, really wrong,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso remarked.

Canning, who signed a one-year deal worth $4.25 million in December, has been a reliable starter this season, posting a 7-3 record and a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts after a tough previous season.

In light of this setback, Mendoza praised Canning’s contributions: “Feel sorry for the guy, especially how big he’s been for us and the way he’s been throwing the ball all year. He’s been pretty consistent.”

Canning joins a list of pitching injuries for the Mets, who have struggled during a recent stretch of 4-10. Ace Kodai Senga is currently on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, while Tylor Megill has been sidelined with a right elbow sprain.

“We’ve got some reinforcements coming back. Guys will step up,” Mendoza assured when discussing the future of the Mets’ rotation.