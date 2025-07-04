Mets’ Pitching Woes Deepen as Blackburn and Núñez Join Injured List

NEW YORK — The New York Mets faced more adversity Thursday as both starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Dedniel Núñez were placed on the injured list, further depleting the team’s pitching rotation. Núñez, 29, is dealing with a right elbow sprain, and medical evaluations might lead to a second Tommy John surgery for him. He previously underwent the procedure in 2021, three years prior to his Major League Baseball debut.

Blackburn, 31, is struggling with shoulder issues and was given medication for a right shoulder impingement, sidelining him from throwing for three to five days. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism, saying, “Hopefully that calms the discomfort there a little bit and we’ll get him going, so that’s relatively good news.”

Despite the pitching setbacks, the Mets secured a narrow 3-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night, improving their record to 50-38, putting them 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The recent rain in the Northeast temporarily benefitted the Mets’ bullpen by providing an extra day of rest, but also created issues for their rotation. Left-hander Sean Manaea had his rehab start postponed due to rain, delaying his return to the squad. “You gain something, and you lose something too, so that’s part of it. We’re dealing, we’ll deal with it, and we’ll get through it,” Mendoza stated.

Manaea threw 60 pitches over three innings in a rehab outing and is still recovering from a right oblique strain suffered in spring training. The team isn’t ready to set a date for his Major League return but indicated that decisions would be made based on his upcoming performance.

Adding to the pitching difficulties, right-hander Reed Garrett has struggled recently with a 15.00 ERA in his last eight appearances. He admitted the competition has become tougher, stating, “I’ll find a way to counter it… I know that when I’m right, I will figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor was named to the All-Star roster for the first time since 2019. Lindor has been a significant player for the Mets, yet he has faced challenges at the plate this season. “I know that when I’m right, I will figure it out and keep going after guys,” Garrett said, reflecting the determination present in the team as they face these pitching crises.