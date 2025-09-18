Mets Prepare for Playoff Rotation Auditions Amid NL East Setback

NEW YORK, NY – After a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on September 15, the New York Mets are facing tough challenges in the last weeks of the 2025 regular season. With only three weeks left, the Mets find themselves eight games behind in the NL East, making a division comeback unlikely.

Despite this setback, the Mets currently hold the final National League Wild Card spot, leading the San Francisco Giants by three games. This offers some hope to the team and its fans, as they aim for a postseason berth.

A key focus for the Mets is how to finalize their pitching rotation for the upcoming playoffs. David Stearns, the Mets’ general manager, is relying on younger pitchers to step up after inconsistent performances from veterans like Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga.

Nolan McLean has emerged as a standout rookie, boasting a remarkable 1.42 ERA in five starts, highlighted by a dominant eight-inning shutout against the Phillies in late August. McLean is expected to be a vital part of any postseason rotation.

Other young pitchers, including Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, are under evaluation. Sproat impressed in his debut with five no-hit innings against the Reds, while Tong showed composure and confidence in his first two starts. Both may secure spots in the playoff rotation, but their performance will be critical.

Stearns emphasized the importance of competition, noting that pitchers must prove themselves worthy of October starts. This competitive atmosphere is expected to enhance the team’s overall performance in the postseason.

As they prepare for upcoming games, the Mets will focus on these young talents while hoping for better outings from veterans like Manaea, who had a significant role in securing last year’s playoff spot. The upcoming weeks will be crucial for determining their playoff rotation.

The Mets’ playoff aspirations hinge on how well their pitchers perform in these trial runs. Fans and analysts alike will be closely watching as the team aims for a successful October run.