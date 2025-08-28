Mets Prepare for Series Against Marlins at Citi Field

QUEENS, New York — The New York Mets are gearing up to host the Miami Marlins for a four-game series starting Thursday, August 28, 2025, at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SNY and MLB Network.

The Mets, who recently completed a three-game sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies, are currently showing strong momentum. Nolan McLean delivered an outstanding performance, pitching eight scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night. With this win, the Mets improved their record to 7-2 against Philadelphia this season, and they are just four games behind the Phillies in the NL East.

Mark Vientos, who contributed significantly to the recent victory with a home run and three RBI, is one of the key players to watch in the upcoming series. The Mets have won 10 consecutive home games against the Phillies, and they now hold a 4.5-game lead over Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

As for the Marlins, they are looking to bounce back after a tough series against the Atlanta Braves. Their current record stands at 4-6, showing the need for improvement as they head into this matchup with the Mets.

Starting for the Mets will be right-hander Clay Holmes, who boasts an 11-6 record and a 3.60 ERA. Meanwhile, Miami will counter with Adam Mazur, who will be making his third start of the season.

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 28: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. on SNY, MLB Network

Friday, Aug. 29: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. on SNY

Saturday, Aug. 30: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. on WPIX, MLB Network

Sunday, Aug. 31: Miami Marlins @ New York Mets, 1:40 p.m. on WPIX

Fans can also stream the games online through various platforms, including MLB.TV and subscription services. The Mets are currently favored to win Thursday’s game, with odds at -260 according to DraftKings.