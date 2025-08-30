Sports
Mets Pursue Division Title with Momentum Against Phillies
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets entered Wednesday trailing the Philadelphia Phillies by five games in the National League East. With a recent record of 7-3 in their last ten games, the Mets aim to close the gap after winning two straight games against the Phillies.
Former MLB star Pedro Martínez tweeted his support for the Mets, claiming, “The Mets are the team to beat right now!” Martínez, a Hall of Famer best known for his time with the Boston Red Sox, also had a stint with the Mets, where he became a two-time All-Star.
Martínez, who is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star, highlighted the Mets’ potential to make a heated push in the playoffs, citing their fiery performance. He stated that past success often fuels future motivation, noting the Mets’ improbable run last season.
Despite their star power, the success of the Mets hinges on the batting lineup’s ability to synchronize. With players like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto, the team boasts one of the most formidable trios in baseball when they hit their stride.
As the season progresses, time will tell if the Mets can maintain their momentum and challenge for the division title in the National League.
