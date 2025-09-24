Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return

CHICAGO — The New York Mets demonstrated their postseason intentions with a thrilling come-from-behind victory at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. Manager Carlos Mendoza emphasized the significance of the win, stating, “Needed that one.”

Trailing 6-1, the Mets staged a remarkable rally to claim a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs. This game marked a crucial moment, reinforcing the Mets’ commitment to postseason readiness. Catcher Francisco Alvarez hit a pivotal two-run homer in the eighth inning, igniting the excitement in the dugout. “That’s who he is, and we feed off that energy,” Mendoza added.

The Mets’ playoff hopes solidified as they reclaimed the sixth spot in the National League playoff standings, aided by the Cincinnati Reds‘ loss. Alvarez’s home run was his tenth of the season, contributing to the Mets’ surge despite a shaky start from their pitcher, who struggled through just 1⅓ innings.

“We’ve got to win every game possible, and I will do everything that I can to help this team win ballgames,” said Mets pitcher David Peterson, who expressed gratitude toward the offense.

In total, the Mets’ bullpen delivered an outstanding performance, allowing only two runs after Peterson’s early exit. Closer Edwin Diaz recorded a flawless two-inning save, striking out five batters while throwing just 27 pitches. “Just get outs,” Diaz commented on maintaining their focus for the remainder of the season.

The upcoming matchup pits the Mets against the Cubs once more, as they aim to continue their momentum. Mendoza highlighted the importance of focusing on winning today instead of worrying about tomorrow’s game. With only a few games left in the regular season, the pressure is now on the Mets to react accordingly.