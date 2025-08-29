Sports
Mets Recall Kevin Herget to Bolster Bullpen Amid Injuries
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets have recalled right-hander Kevin Herget from Triple-A Syracuse on August 27, 2025, to help strengthen a bullpen that has been heavily utilized in recent games.
Herget replaces Huascar Brazobán, who is dealing with an oblique injury. The Mets are uncertain whether Brazobán will be placed on the injured list, but he is expected to be optioned if he does not qualify for an injury designation.
The Mets’ bullpen has been taxed, pitching over 9 1/3 innings during a demanding stretch of 16 consecutive games without a break. In two games this season with the Mets, Herget has pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs—one earned—while striking out a batter without issuing any walks.
Herget could provide valuable innings during the Mets’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, set to face off against Taijuan Walker. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza emphasized the need for fresh arms, stating, “We need to make sure our bullpen stays effective amid this busy schedule.”
The team is also preparing for another roster change, as Jonah Tong is expected to be called up on Friday. This move will create additional adjustments within the active roster, necessitating a further announcement.
In an update at 4:05 PM, Mendoza confirmed that Brazobán underwent an MRI and will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to recover.
