Mets Recall Zuber and Devenski as Trade Deadline Approaches

FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets have recalled relievers Chris Devenski and Tyler Zuber from Triple-A Syracuse as they look to strengthen their struggling bullpen. The moves were announced on Saturday, just days after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Phillies that marked the Mets’ seventh consecutive defeat.

In corresponding actions, the Mets optioned right-hander Blade Tidwell, who struggled in his recent start, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings. They also optioned Justin Garza, who had a 5.40 ERA over five appearances.

Chris Devenski, a veteran right-hander and former All-Star, has had a mixed season. He allowed two runs in three innings pitched since returning to the Mets this season and posted a 3.97 ERA at Triple-A. Meanwhile, Zuber, who is 30 years old, has made headlines for his recent turnaround after a rough start to the season. He recorded nine strikeouts and no runs in his last 7.1 innings at Syracuse.

Notably, Zuber made his MLB debut in July 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out four batters and allowing just one run over 3.1 innings. After an unsteady career, including shoulder surgery and a brief stint with the Long Island Ducks, he caught the eye of the Mets.

David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, confirmed that Zuber was a target of interest leading up to a surprising trade last season, which saw the team make a move just before the deadline.

As the Mets prepare for their next game, they will soon need to make additional roster adjustments. Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea is expected to start on Tuesday after completing a rehab assignment. The team continues to seek bullpen help at the trade deadline and is rumored to trade from its surplus of pitching prospects.

Each upcoming game remains crucial as the Mets strive to break their losing streak and regain their competitive edge in the standings.