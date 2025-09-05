Sports
Mets, Reds Clash as Wild Card Race Heats Up This Weekend
Cincinnati, Ohio — The New York Mets are gearing up for a crucial three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend at Great American Ball Park. This matchup is significant as the Mets hold the third National League wild card spot, while the Reds are five games behind them.
With both teams eyeing a playoff berth, this series will be pivotal. The Mets currently sit at 75-65 and are looking to solidify their ranking. The Reds, at 70-70, need to perform well to stay in contention.
The series kicks off on Friday, September 5, at 6:40 p.m. ET, featuring David Peterson (3.61 ERA) for the Mets against Reds’ Andrew Abbott (2.65 ERA). Each team had a day off before this matchup, which adds to the anticipation.
Earlier in the season, the Reds managed to take two of three from the Mets at Citi Field, with one game ending in a close one-run defeat for Cincinnati. Winning another two games this weekend would allow the Reds to clinch the season series against the Mets, which could be crucial in a potential tiebreaker scenario.
The stakes are high for the Reds, who need to take at least two of three games to remain competitive in the playoff race. If they sweep, they would leap to only one game behind the Mets. Conversely, losing two out of three would put them six games back, significantly dimming their chances as only 19 games remain in the regular season.
Both teams enter this series with players showing hot bat streaks. For the Mets, Pete Alonso has been outstanding, hitting .333 with five home runs over the past two weeks. On the Reds’ side, new acquisition Jared Hayes and rookie Matt McLain have been key contributors at the plate.
As the series approaches, the pressure intensifies. The Mets need to maintain momentum while the Reds are eager to capitalize on their home field advantage. How this series unfolds could have lasting implications for the playoff race.
Both teams recognize the importance of this series at this critical juncture in the season. The outcome may very well determine their postseason fates.
