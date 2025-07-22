Mets Reflect on Scherzer Trade Impact Two Years Later

NEW YORK, NY – Almost two years have passed since the New York Mets traded future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. This bold decision marked the Mets’ clear intention of stepping back from contention, a significant shift after years of being deadline buyers.

The trade included the Mets absorbing Scherzer’s hefty salary, paying all of his $43.33 million for 2023 and part of the following year’s salary. At first, fans reacted positively, viewing the deal as beneficial. The Mets acquired promising prospect Luisangel Acuna, with the initial evaluation of the trade graded as an A-.

However, the outlook has shifted. As time has passed, the performance of Acuna and other players involved in the deal raises uncertainty about its value. Acuna, despite his speed and defensive skills, has struggled offensively and has spent time in the minors this season.

Scherzer made only 17 regular-season starts for the Rangers before reaching free agency after the 2024 season. Nonetheless, he was part of the Rangers’ World Series-winning team in 2023, adding a complicated layer to the trade assessment.

Currently, Acuna’s effectiveness appears limited, leading to a re-evaluation of the trade’s grade, now sitting at a C-. This reduction stems partly from the Mets’ ability to shed salary and clear roster space, with the prospect of a more promising 2024 season without him.

The Mets’ other trades, including those for Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford, have fared similarly. Gilbert, at 24, has yet to prove himself worthy of a major league spot, batting .236 in Triple-A this season. The lack of promotion hints at the franchise’s low confidence in his prospects.

As trade talks heat up ahead of the July 31 deadline, the Mets may consider moving either Acuna or Ronny Mauricio, who has been more effective at third base. The future of the team’s young infielders remains uncertain as the organization assesses its needs.

With postseason aspirations growing, the Mets seek to bolster their lineup and pitching staff through incoming trades. Addressing the bullpen and lineup inefficiencies has become a priority for the organization as it navigates its rebuilding phase.