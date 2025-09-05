Mets’ Rookie McLean Shines Amid Senga’s Struggles

DETROIT — Rookie sensation Nolan McLean demonstrated on Tuesday that he can lead the New York Mets’ starting rotation through September and beyond. McLean’s performance comes as the Mets navigate uncertain times with veteran pitcher Kodai Senga.

Since returning from the injured list in July, Senga has struggled significantly, leading the Mets to contemplate various options regarding his next start. People familiar with the situation indicated that the team might ask Senga to take an optional minor-league assignment, although he cannot be assigned without his consent due to contract stipulations.

Senga expressed his willingness to do what it takes to improve and contribute to the team. After a promising start to the 2025 season with a 1.39 ERA through his first 14 outings, Senga’s performance has declined sharply to a 6.56 ERA over 35.2 innings.

The Mets are assessing their rotation situation as David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and rookie Jonah Tong await their upcoming starts. Holmes is scheduled to pitch against the Tigers on Wednesday, after which the Mets have an off day. Peterson will start against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, with Tong likely following on Saturday. Senga’s next turn would fall on Sunday.

Manager Carlos Mendoza stated, “They are until they are not,” when addressing Senga and another struggling pitcher, Sean Manaea. The team has not made any definitive decisions yet but plans to remain flexible with its lineup.

While Senga’s potential demotion would be a significant blow, McLean’s impeccable form offers some relief. In the Mets’ 12-5 victory over the Tigers, McLean once again proved his capabilities, bouncing back after a shaky start to dominate against one of the league’s top teams.

McLean is just the second MLB pitcher to start his career with four wins and a sub-1.50 ERA, joining the legendary Fernando Valenzuela. He currently holds a 4-0 record with a 1.37 ERA.

“Another impressive outing from him,” Mendoza said. “Understanding you have to make adjustments and find a way to go five or six innings.” Before the game, Mendoza acknowledged sky-high expectations for McLean, who seems undeterred by the pressure.

“I’m just trying to give my team the best chance I can to win,” McLean said.

Catcher Luis Torrens praised McLean, saying he possesses a “flair of a superstar.” The Mets, holding a five-game lead for the final wild-card spot, are relying on McLean’s emergence as they face rotation uncertainties.