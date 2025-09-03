Mets Rookie Shines in Win Over Tigers, Sets New Records

DETROIT — Rookie pitcher McLean continued his impressive start to his MLB career, retiring his final 14 batters Tuesday night to help the Mets defeat the Tigers 12-2.

McLean became the first pitcher to go 4-0 in his first four starts since Chase Anderson achieved the feat in 2014. After a rocky first inning, he finished the game with seven strikeouts, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He is also the first pitcher to win his first four career starts while allowing two or fewer runs in each game since Jered Weaver did it in 2006.

“Another impressive outing for him,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We all saw how in that first inning, especially with the sweeper and the curveball, he didn’t have command. A couple of walks and they got him with a couple of singles. That’s what you call pitching; he found a way to get through.”

McLean’s 28 strikeouts in his first four games rank second in Mets history, just behind Nolan Ryan, who had 29.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who homered twice in the game, praised McLean’s work ethic. “How he’s going about his business day to day is super impressive,” Alonso noted. “He’s been a pro since he came up, and there’s no shock in why he’s found his success.”

Alonso’s first homer was a 435-foot drive in the first inning, while Juan Soto and Alonso added back-to-back solo homers in a six-run seventh inning that extended the Mets’ lead to 12-2. Soto has 37 home runs in his first season with New York.

The Mets moved five games ahead of Cincinnati for the final NL wild card spot, while the Tigers have struggled, losing seven of their last nine games.