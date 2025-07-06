Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets finally broke a tough slump, winning their first series in three weeks by taking two out of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite a rocky start, the Mets secured only their fifth win in 19 games, setting the stage for the upcoming Subway Series against the New York Yankees.

In the first game of the series, the Mets struggled but rallied in the final two, overcoming a resilient Brewers team. Mets pitcher David Peterson delivered a strong performance after a rain delay, allowing just one earned run through 6 2/3 innings. “New York needed length with all the injuries to the rotation and a taxed bullpen, and that’s exactly what it got,” said manager Eduardo Mendoza.

Mendoza faced criticism after removing reliever Zack Holmes in the opener, which led to a bullpen collapse. However, he made bold lineup changes for the second game, moving Brandon Nimmo to the leadoff spot and shifting other players. These adjustments resulted in a powerful offense, with Nimmo hitting a grand slam and Francisco Lindor contributing significantly.

In the final game, Nimmo continued his hot streak with another home run, boosting the Mets’ offense. The bullpen regained composure after the opener’s meltdown, with five relievers shutting down the Brewers in the second game, including strong performances from relievers Stanek and Díaz.

Despite the positive outcome, the Mets’ injury woes deepened. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a shoulder impingement, and relief pitcher Drew Smith may require surgery for a right elbow sprain. “The Mets just can’t catch a break on the injury front,” said Mendoza.

The Mets’ offense continues to struggle with consistency, having managed just two hits in the series opener. As they prepare for the Subway Series, they’ll need to address their offensive weaknesses and injury issues. The team hopes to build on their recent success, but they will need a strong showing against the Yankees to maintain momentum.