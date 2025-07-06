Sports
Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets finally broke a tough slump, winning their first series in three weeks by taking two out of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite a rocky start, the Mets secured only their fifth win in 19 games, setting the stage for the upcoming Subway Series against the New York Yankees.
In the first game of the series, the Mets struggled but rallied in the final two, overcoming a resilient Brewers team. Mets pitcher David Peterson delivered a strong performance after a rain delay, allowing just one earned run through 6 2/3 innings. “New York needed length with all the injuries to the rotation and a taxed bullpen, and that’s exactly what it got,” said manager Eduardo Mendoza.
Mendoza faced criticism after removing reliever Zack Holmes in the opener, which led to a bullpen collapse. However, he made bold lineup changes for the second game, moving Brandon Nimmo to the leadoff spot and shifting other players. These adjustments resulted in a powerful offense, with Nimmo hitting a grand slam and Francisco Lindor contributing significantly.
In the final game, Nimmo continued his hot streak with another home run, boosting the Mets’ offense. The bullpen regained composure after the opener’s meltdown, with five relievers shutting down the Brewers in the second game, including strong performances from relievers Stanek and Díaz.
Despite the positive outcome, the Mets’ injury woes deepened. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a shoulder impingement, and relief pitcher Drew Smith may require surgery for a right elbow sprain. “The Mets just can’t catch a break on the injury front,” said Mendoza.
The Mets’ offense continues to struggle with consistency, having managed just two hits in the series opener. As they prepare for the Subway Series, they’ll need to address their offensive weaknesses and injury issues. The team hopes to build on their recent success, but they will need a strong showing against the Yankees to maintain momentum.
Recent Posts
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025