Mets Send Alvarez to Minors, Call Up Jankowski Amid Struggles

NEW YORK — The New York Mets made headlines on Monday by demoting catcher Francisco Alvarez and promoting utility player Travis Jankowski as the team struggles through a series of losses. This move marks a significant shift ahead of their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Alvarez, who had been the primary catcher for the Mets over the past three seasons, was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after a tough stretch. He recorded a batting average of .241 with limited playing time recently, having started only five of the last 27 games. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza believes Alvarez could benefit from playing regularly in the minors to regain his rhythm at the plate.

“He had a really good April when he was getting consistent playing time, and he helped us win a lot of baseball games,” Mendoza said. “But it got to the point now where it’s getting very difficult to get him some playing time for his development.”

In contrast, Jankowski, who was called up from Syracuse, is expected to serve as a late-inning pinch runner and defensive replacement. The Mets hope his experience can add stability during this tumultuous period.

The Mets have dropped nine out of their last ten games, with their offense struggling to find consistency. Mendoza pointed out that early deficits have led to poor at-bats, especially from the lower part of the lineup. Their recent performance saw them averaging only 19 runs across nine defeats, except for one game where they scored 11 runs.

“We’re relying so much on our top guys,” Mendoza said. “We have a lot of guys in the bottom of the lineup that are going through it right now.”

Adding to the woes, the Mets announced that left-hander Sean Manaea was diagnosed with a loose body in his elbow during a rehab assignment, which could further complicate the pitching rotation. However, it seems surgery is not currently required.

Despite these changes, the team hopes to regain their momentum and stabilize their roster. Jankowski’s arrival and Alvarez’s reassignment represent a significant moment as the Mets aim to turn around their season.