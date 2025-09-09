Mets Show Judgment in Player Performance Decisions

PHILADELPHIA — The New York Mets are making tough decisions regarding their player roster as they assess performance outcomes. Frankie Montas has recently been removed from the rotation due to poor performance and injuries that have ended his season.

Meanwhile, Kodai Senga has faced challenges this season, resulting in his demotion to Triple-A Syracuse. This move signals the Mets’ commitment to performance-driven decisions. Montas and Senga are part of a broader evaluation process that emphasizes results on the field.

“We need to ensure we have the best players available at all times,” Mets management stated. It highlights the urgency to adapt and improve ahead of the season’s conclusion. The team has shown a willingness to be proactive in addressing their pitching needs as they seek to enhance competitiveness.

Additionally, the Mets are actively searching for quality pitching options to strengthen their roster. This approach indicates a shift towards a more aggressive strategy in player management, aiming for immediate improvements.

The Mets’ commitment to making necessary changes isn’t only about the current roster but also about setting a precedent for future decisions. The organization aims to foster a winning culture that prioritizes performance above all else.