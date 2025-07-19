Mets Sign Two-Way Player Mitch Voit for $1.75 Million

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets have officially signed second baseman Mitch Voit, their first-round pick in the recent MLB Draft. Voit, who played for the University of Michigan, was selected as the 38th overall pick and signed for $1.75 million on Thursday, significantly below the slot value of $2.569 million.

Voit, a two-way player known for his hitting and pitching abilities, was introduced to the team at Citi Field on Friday. He expressed excitement about becoming a Met, saying, “I’ve just been filled with excitement since Sunday night.” Last season, he hit .346 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs, showcasing his potential as a major league hitter.

The Mets have designated Voit as a position player, moving forward with plans to develop him at second base and potentially other infield positions. Voit, who underwent elbow surgery last year, did not pitch during his junior season at Michigan but has a history of success on the mound.

“Our plan will be to develop me as a position player,” Voit said. “If it comes down to it and the only opportunity is to be a pitcher in the big leagues for the New York Mets, yeah. But our plan going forward will be as a position player.”

Throughout his career at Michigan, Voit played 169 games, achieving a .303 batting average with a .962 OPS. The Mets are optimistic that Voit’s unique skill set can contribute to the team as they aim for a successful 2025 season.

After signing, Voit shared that his first purchase was a Chanel purse for his mother, whom he thanked for her support. “She cried. It was so awesome,” he recalled. The young athlete finished an exhilarating day by observing veteran player Juan Soto’s batting routine, which he described as “very surgical.”

Mets Vice President Kris Gross congratulated Voit and recognized the hard work he has put in to reach this moment. “Today, we were able to add a dynamic player to the organization,” he said. “Mitch has shown the ability to play at a high level at several positions and make an impact at the plate.”