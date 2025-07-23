Sports
Mets Stage Dramatic Comeback Against Angels in Series Opener
FLUSHING, New York — The New York Mets staged a remarkable comeback from a four-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 at Citi Field on July 21, 2025. The game was exciting and witnessed a crowd of 41,442 fans cheering for their home team.
The Angels started strong with Logan O'Hoppe hitting a solo home run in the second inning. Taylor Ward followed up in the third with a two-run double, and Jo Adell brought in another run with a single, putting the Angels ahead 4-0.
However, the Mets responded in the fourth inning. Brett Baty hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 4-2. As the game progressed, the Mets continued to chip away at the Angels’ lead.
In the seventh inning, the Mets loaded the bases, and Francisco Lindor hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to score. Moments later, Juan Soto contributed with a two-run single, tying the game at 5.
In the eighth inning, the Mets took the lead for the first time when Ronny Mauricio hit into another fielder’s choice, allowing a run to cross home plate. Brandon Nimmo then added insurance with a sacrifice fly, making it 7-5.
Despite a late push from the Angels, the Mets held on to secure the victory. Kodai Senga earned the win for New York, marking a significant turnaround in what looked like a potential defeat.
The teams will continue their three-game series at Citi Field, with fans eager to see if the Mets can maintain their momentum after this thrilling comeback.
