Sports
Mets’ 1986 Stars: Gooden and Strawberry’s Rise and Fall
NEW YORK, NY — The mid-1980s New York Mets were a captivating mix of talent and chaos. This team, renowned for both its dominance on the field and its off-field antics, secured the 1986 World Series championship with the help of two standout players: Dwight “Doc” Gooden and Darryl Strawberry.
These two young stars were not only key figures in the Mets’ success but also became symbols of lost potential. Both athletes struggled with substance abuse, overshadowing their illustrious careers and the Hall of Fame talent many believed they possessed.
Darryl Strawberry’s journey began when he was picked first overall in the 1980 draft. His 1983 Topps Traded rookie card, showcasing his impressive swing, symbolizes his early promise. Throughout his 17-season career, Strawberry hit 335 home runs and earned eight All-Star selections, despite his struggles with addiction.
Strawberry’s rookie card, particularly in PSA 10 condition, has sold for as much as $590, with PSA 9 versions ranging from $85 to $100. With only 775 Gem Mint PSA cards available, his rookie card remains a coveted item among collectors.
Dwight Gooden, also known for his electric pitching, debuted with the Mets in 1984. His rookie card, which features a bold Mets logo, captures his launch into superstardom. In his rookie season, Gooden struck out a league-leading 276 batters and went on to win the Cy Young Award in 1985.
Gooden’s career was marred by cocaine addiction, leading to a suspension that impacted his performance and the team’s postseason aspirations. Regardless, he amassed 194 wins over his career, highlighted by an emotional no-hitter in 1996.
Recent sales for Gooden’s rookie cards in PSA 10 condition range from $630 to $850, reflecting both his rarity as a card and his status as one of the most formidable pitchers of his era. His cards are limited, with only 394 PSA 10s available, making them highly sought after.
The stories of Gooden and Strawberry offer more than just nostalgia; they remind fans of the peaks and valleys of athletic promise. While their careers were tainted by personal struggles, both players continue to attract fans, bringing crowds to events as they give back to the community.
Collecting their rookie cards is not just about nostalgia; it is a chance to own a piece of Mets history from an unforgettable era.
