Mets Struggle as Season Winds Down Amidst Losing Streak

NEW YORK — The New York Mets lost again Friday night, blowing two more leads and hearing boos from fans at Citi Field. New York has dropped 14 of its last 16 games, now six games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Mets are only a half-game ahead of the Miami Marlins for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

“It’s part of the mountain,” Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “You got to climb the mountain, and right now, we’re in a very steep part of it. If we don’t get ourselves together and push ourselves to be better, the mountain is going to be tough to climb.”

The Mets boasted the best record in baseball through June 12, a 45-24 mark that was three games better than anyone else in the NL. However, they have only won 19 out of 53 games since then, the second-worst record in the majors over that period, only behind the Chicago White Sox.

Mets players struggle with a variety of issues, including a cold offense, starting pitcher implosions, costly defensive errors, and bullpen meltdowns. Lindor expressed frustration about their inability to put together complete games. “It’s tough to point out one thing. We are all trying to win ballgames,” he said.

In recent matches, the bullpen has been particularly problematic for the Mets. Despite strengthening the relief corps at the trade deadline with three marquee relievers, they have struggled to hold leads. On Thursday, the Mets lost after reliever Seth Lugo couldn’t maintain a one-run lead. On Friday, New York handily led 6-4 before the Seattle Mariners rallied for seven runs against the Mets’ bullpen in three innings.

“I haven’t seen anything like this,” said newly acquired reliever T.J. McFarland. “I feel like everybody in here is doing everything they can to play hard. Score nine against a team like that, you should win the game. I was part of the problem and didn’t get it done.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza reaffirmed his belief in the team’s talent, insisting they will turn things around shortly. With only 40 games left in the regular season, the pressure is mounting, as the Phillies run away with the division title and the Reds threaten the wild-card spot.

“Bottom line, we got to start playing better,” Mendoza said. “Especially when you get the lead, we got to be able to shut those games down. Too much talent back there not to succeed.”