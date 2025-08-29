Mets Sweep Phillies with 6-0 Victory Led by McLean’s Stellar Start

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan McLean made history on Wednesday night, becoming the first New York Mets pitcher to win his first three major league starts. He achieved this feat by throwing eight outstanding innings in a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, completing a crucial three-game sweep.

Mark Vientos was a standout performer, hitting a home run and driving in three runs, helping the resurgent Mets close the gap to four games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East. With this win, New York improved to 7-2 against the Phillies this season, securing the season series and a potential postseason tiebreaker.

The game began with the Mets quickly dominating by scoring three runs in the third inning. Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso all contributed with consecutive RBI singles against former Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker. Vientos later added an RBI single in the fifth and crushed a two-run homer in the seventh, showcasing the Mets’ offensive power.

McLean, 24, delivered a masterful performance, allowing just four hits while striking out six batters. He faced the minimum number of hitters until Bryce Harper’s two-out single in the seventh inning. Once again, the Citi Field crowd, which numbered 41,893, erupted in cheers as McLean sealed the shutout, giving the Mets their tenth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, the Mets have taken 24 of their last 30 games against the Phillies at home, reinforcing their dominance. Brooks Raley wrapped up the victory with a one-hit ninth inning, preserving McLean’s outstanding effort.

Looking ahead, the Mets are set to face the Cincinnati Reds in an important series, while the Phillies will hit the road to face the Atlanta Braves.