Mets Take Third Straight Win Against Nationals, Vientos Shines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Mets secured their third consecutive victory, defeating the Washington Nationals 8-1 on Tuesday night. Mark Vientos continued his strong performance, homering for the second straight game.

David Peterson (8-5) once again dominated the Nationals, extending his scoreless streak against them to an impressive 25 innings. He permitted only one run, which came in the eighth inning. Peterson threw six or more innings for the 16th time this season, a mark only surpassed by teammate Clay Holmes.

“We need him now,” manager Carlos Mendoza said of Vientos before the game. Last year, Vientos hit 27 home runs in 111 games, but his playing time has fluctuated this season. His two-run homer off Jake Irvin (8-8) marked his ninth of the year.

The Mets took control of the game early, scoring five runs in the third inning, including a two-run double from Jeff McNeil and a solo homer from Brett Baty. Juan Soto added to the Nationals’ efforts with his 31st home run.

“We played well today; it’s a good sign for us,” Mendoza said, reflecting on the team’s improvement after a rough stretch that saw them lose 14 of 16 games. The Mets’ offense appears to be coming alive, a welcome change as they prepare to face the first-place Phillies next week.

“We’ve got to carry this momentum forward,” Vientos said after the game. The Mets scored a total of 47 runs in their last seven games, signaling a possible turnaround as they vie for a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Next, the Mets will have Kodai Senga (7-4, 2.35 ERA) taking the mound against the Nationals’ Brad Lord (3-6, 3.26) on Wednesday night.