Mets Third Baseman Brett Baty Proposes to Anna Sprys in Cape May

CAP MAY, N.J. — New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty announced his engagement to girlfriend Anna Sprys on Wednesday evening, July 16, 2025. The couple shared photos of the romantic beach proposal, which took place during sunset.

Baty, 25, went down on one knee as waves crashed behind him, creating a picturesque backdrop. Anna captured the moment on Instagram, captioning it: “Forever with my best friend.” Friends and family later surprised the couple on the beach, joining in their celebratory moments.

The engagement photos showed the couple sharing kisses, walking hand-in-hand along the shore, and toasting with champagne. Fans and fellow athletes congratulated them online, including podcast host Katia Lindor, who wrote, “Congrats!!! So happy for you guys.”

Baty and Sprys have been dating since June 2022 and celebrated their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt post in June 2023. Anna attended Binghamton University, where she was a standout volleyball player and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting along with an MBA in Marketing.

This season, Baty has played 75 games for the Mets, achieving a .226 batting average and nine home runs, matching his career high from 2023. As he focuses on his baseball career, he now enters this new chapter of life as a fiancé.