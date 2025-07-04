Mets and Yankees: A Shift in New York Baseball Rivalry

NEW YORK — As the Mets and Yankees prepare for another round of the Subway Series this weekend, the dynamic between New York City’s two baseball franchises has changed dramatically over the years. Buck Showalter, Mets manager, highlighted the transformation, stating, “The Mets have kind of turned the corner from being that little cousin… to now being on firm standing.”

Both teams have experienced strong starts to the season but have recently struggled, entering the series looking for a rebound. They share a common goal: a World Series title. After a competitive three-game series at Yankee Stadium in May, the teams now clash at Citi Field, where optimism has noticeably increased among Mets fans.

The Mets’ resurgence began in November 2020, when Steve Cohen purchased the team for $2.4 billion. “The Mets were kind of a joke at that point,” reliever Adam Ottavino said, reflecting on the franchise’s past reputation. Cohen’s ownership has revitalized the organization, making it a respected player in the league.

Despite not making the postseason in two of Cohen’s first four seasons, the transformation of the team’s culture is clear. Brandon Nimmo, the Mets’ longest-tenured player, noted, “It kind of fell into my lap. They came along and just put us in a totally different direction.”

Meanwhile, the Yankees, under Hal Steinbrenner, have maintained consistent success with 32 straight winning seasons. They still possess the star power of Aaron Judge, their captain and an elite player. Steinbrenner’s approach has been steady and focused on player welfare, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

The intense rivalry reached a new chapter this offseason when superstar Juan Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees, a decision that indicates the shifting power dynamics in New York baseball. Mets’ president of baseball operations, David Stearns, framed Soto’s signing as an important addition, emphasizing the team’s growth in appeal.

Showalter noted that the change in the Mets’ standing is beneficial for baseball. “This is great for baseball,” he said. As the teams gear up for the Subway Series, both aim to assert their dominance not just in New York but in Major League Baseball as a whole.