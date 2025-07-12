Mexican Football League Kicks Off New Season with Exciting Matchups

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – The Liga MX is set to kick off its new season with high expectations on July 11, 2025. The reigning champions, Toluca, will look to defend their title amid strong competition from several teams, including América, who aim for revenge after losing the previous finals.

The first week features eight matches over three days. However, Chivas will not debut in the opening round due to their match against Tigres being postponed. This delay is due to renovation work on the field at Estadio Akron, which needs time to acclimate after laying new grass.

The season opener will see Puebla facing Atlas on Friday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. Other matches include Juárez taking on América that same evening, while games continue on Saturday with Santos vs. Pumas, and Toluca vs. Necaxa. Sunday’s matchups include Pachuca vs. Monterrey and León vs. San Luis.

Television coverage in the United States will be available on channels such as Univision, Telemundo, and Fox Deportes, along with streaming options like TUDN. Each platform offers a seven-day free trial.

Toluca’s first match will be crucial as they look to secure their position at the top against Necaxa on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The match promises to be a thrilling start to the new season, with expectations high for all teams competing for the championship.

With the excitement building, fans are eager to see how both the returning champions and new challengers perform in this long-anticipated season of Liga MX.