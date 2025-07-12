Sports
Mexican Football League Kicks Off New Season with Exciting Matchups
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – The Liga MX is set to kick off its new season with high expectations on July 11, 2025. The reigning champions, Toluca, will look to defend their title amid strong competition from several teams, including América, who aim for revenge after losing the previous finals.
The first week features eight matches over three days. However, Chivas will not debut in the opening round due to their match against Tigres being postponed. This delay is due to renovation work on the field at Estadio Akron, which needs time to acclimate after laying new grass.
The season opener will see Puebla facing Atlas on Friday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. Other matches include Juárez taking on América that same evening, while games continue on Saturday with Santos vs. Pumas, and Toluca vs. Necaxa. Sunday’s matchups include Pachuca vs. Monterrey and León vs. San Luis.
Television coverage in the United States will be available on channels such as Univision, Telemundo, and Fox Deportes, along with streaming options like TUDN. Each platform offers a seven-day free trial.
Toluca’s first match will be crucial as they look to secure their position at the top against Necaxa on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The match promises to be a thrilling start to the new season, with expectations high for all teams competing for the championship.
With the excitement building, fans are eager to see how both the returning champions and new challengers perform in this long-anticipated season of Liga MX.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep