Mexican Independence Day Celebrations in New Mexico and Illinois

The Central Consolidated School District in New Mexico is organizing a celebration for Mexican Independence Day on September 16. The event will take place at the Brooks Isham Performing Arts Center featuring a performance by Ryan Stream. Stream, a renowned singer, songwriter, and motivational speaker, will use music and motivational insights to celebrate multicultural unity. Community members can attend the event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., for free. The occasion aims to inspire and connect attendees, highlighting shared values across cultures.

According to the school district, Stream’s remarkable journey from hardship to success is a testament to resilience and perseverance. He has overcome challenges, including homelessness and addiction, and has served in combat, as outlined in a news release. Stream’s contributions to communities have been recognized internationally, with acknowledgments from Forbes, MTV, and TEDx Talks. He has also received the Verizon Service Award for his efforts.

Meanwhile, in the Village of Tilton, Illinois, another Mexican Independence Day celebration is set to take place at Thomas Park on September 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event promises various attractions, such as a mariachi band, bounce house, mechanical bull, piñatas for different age groups, and traditional Mexican food. It offers a cultural immersion experience with games like loteria, a form of Mexican bingo.

Further enriching the event, there will be parties available to discuss work incentives and education opportunities. State Representative Brandun Schweizer, along with representatives from Vermilion Advantage and Danville Area Community College, are scheduled to attend. CRIS Senior Services will provide busing if parking capacity is exceeded.