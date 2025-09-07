Mexican National Team Faces Japan Amidst Soccer Development Criticism

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Mexican national soccer team played a friendly match against Japan on September 6, 2025, as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Sports analyst David Faitelson has drawn sharp comparisons between the development of Japanese soccer and that of Mexico, criticizing the limitations within Liga MX.

Faitelson stated that Japan has successfully positioned all its players in European leagues through development at multiple levels, including second and third divisions. In stark contrast, he noted, “With all due respect, in Mexico we have nothing,” highlighting the lack of player development and opportunities in Mexican soccer.

He emphasized that the refusal of clubs to allow players to leave for European competition has hindered the evolution of the Mexican game, preventing a more dynamic style of play. Faitelson pointed out that after the poor performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Mexican soccer seems to have regressed.

Despite the challenges, Faitelson observed a silver lining, noting that under coach Javier Aguirre, the Mexican squad has entered the ranks of the top 20 teams globally. He believes that the match against Japan will reveal the true state of Mexican soccer following a disappointing Copa América.

In roster news, Aguirre is working to identify the best starting eleven for upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea. One key player, Marcel Ruiz, currently on the Liga MX roster, is attracting interest from European teams, particularly FC Copenhagen, as he aims for a future move abroad.

Ruiz has impressed in recent matches, prompting clubs to consider him for their squads. Though he remains with Toluca for now, players like him may find more opportunities abroad as the world watches for upcoming talent in preparation for the World Cup.

Fidalgo, a dual national considered for the November call-up, has also sparked discussions in the sports community. Though he holds a Mexican passport, FIFA rules mean he cannot officially debut for Mexico until February 2026. His potential role may encourage other dual nationals to step onto the international stage for Mexico, with hope that the national team will benefit from fresh talent.