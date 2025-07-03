Mexican Players Attracting European Interest During Gold Cup

San Francisco, California — Mexican soccer players are making headlines as they gain attention from European clubs during the Concacaf Gold Cup. Most notably, defender Israel Reyes has secured a starting position under coach Javier Aguirre.

Reyes has impressed fans and scouts alike with his performance in the tournament. According to Marco Cancino from TUDN, teams from Eastern Europe are interested in recruiting him this summer, marking a potentially life-changing opportunity for the young player.

Furthermore, Okan Buruk, head coach of Galatasaray, has been following forward Alexis Vega closely. Cancino reported that Buruk has been tracking Vega’s progress over the past six months, with a clear possibility of signing him, depending on player sales.

Additionally, Cancino mentioned that Toluca, the reigning Liga MX champions, may also see a key player leave. He noted that midfielder Marcel Ruiz is currently being monitored by two French clubs as interest in Mexican talent continues to grow.

In the tournament, Vega showcased his skills during a recent match against Saudi Arabia, where he was named the MVP. He acknowledged that the upcoming match against Honduras will be tough, adding to the stakes for the Mexican national team as they progress in the Gold Cup.

As these players attract intrigue from overseas, their performances in the Gold Cup could pave the way for exciting new chapters in their careers.