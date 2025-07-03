Mexican Soccer Players Travel with Pillows for Comfort

PHOENIX, United States — The Mexican national soccer team has become known for their unusual travel accessory—a pillow. This practice has sparked curiosity among fans, but there is a clear reason behind it.

When traveling between hotels and airports, players often carry their pillows to ensure they can rest better during their flights. The team usually travels in planes equipped with seats that convert into beds, according to ESPN.

Resting properly helps players recharge their energy as they move between multiple venues in the U.S. for scheduled matches. ESPN reported that players request these pillows from the hotels where they stay, and they often appear as plain, fluffy pillows without any branding.

The practice follows the team’s tradition as they prepare for this Wednesday’s match against Honduras in the semifinals of the 2025 Gold Cup. The winning team will advance to the final of the tournament held in the U.S.

The other semifinal match will take place on July 2 between the United States and Guatemala at CITY PARK. The Gold Cup final is set for Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 p.m. local time.

As one can observe, the Mexican soccer players, including several well-known faces, are often seen arriving at venues with their white pillows in hand, aiming for comfort during their extensive travels throughout the Gold Cup.