Mexican Soprano Lourdes Ambriz Dies at Age 67

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The acclaimed Mexican soprano Lourdes Ambriz, known for her role as the voice of Belle in Disney’s 1990 Spanish-language version of Beauty and the Beast, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with illness. Ambriz’s death has sent shockwaves through the arts community, where she was celebrated for her powerful voice and significant contributions to opera.

Born on July 20, 1958, in Mexico City, Ambriz made her professional debut in 1982, captivating audiences as Olympia in Jacques Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann. Her stunning crystalline soprano quickly established her as one of the most revered figures in the Mexican lyric stage.

Ambriz performed with leading orchestras across Mexico and internationally, including the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Her rendition of Belle’s character in the 1990 animated film significantly boosted her popularity throughout Latin America, making her a household name.

Her illustrious career included performances across Europe, South America, and the United States. In 1991, she debuted in Spain at the Málaga Opera and represented Mexico at the Europalia Festival in Brussels in 1993. Through her work with the early music ensemble Ars Nova, she showcased Mexican talent to global audiences.

Ambriz also championed contemporary opera, premiering works by Mexican composers like Mario Lavista and Hilda Paredes. She was recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including the National Youth Award in 1987 and the Bellas Artes Medal in 2024.

A culturally influential figure, Ambriz served as the Artistic Deputy Director of the Compañía Nacional de Ópera and later as the Artistic Director of Ópera de Bellas Artes from 2015 to 2017. She was dedicated to promoting innovation and supporting Mexican voices within the international opera scene.

Ambriz’s talent and contributions have left an indelible mark on the world of music, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists.