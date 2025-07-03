Mexico Advances to Gold Cup Semifinals with Dominant Victory

Charlotte, North Carolina — Mexico kept its Gold Cup title hopes alive on Saturday with a confident victory, securing a place in the tournament’s final four. This win showcased El Tri’s momentum in the knockout stages, as they controlled the game against Saudi Arabia and capitalized on key moments to secure the result.

At the post-match press conference, head coach Javier Aguirre expressed his satisfaction with Mexico’s performance and their ongoing success in the tournament. ‘This group is growing stronger with every game,’ Aguirre noted, highlighting the importance of staying focused as they prepare for a semifinal clash against Honduras.

He praised his players’ work ethic, remarking, ‘I’m pleased — we had 13 shots, 5 or 6 on target, while they only managed one, which Luis Ángel handled well. I’m happy with our possession and chances.’

Aguirre also praised young Gilberto Mora, who made a standout debut. At 16 years and 257 days, Mora is now the youngest player to debut for Mexico’s senior team. ‘He’s incredibly well-positioned and understands his role. This kid is a real asset,’ Aguirre said.

The coach mentioned other young players who performed well, stating, ‘They blended in seamlessly with the rest of the squad.’ The team is set to face Honduras, who advanced after defeating Panama in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the rest of the tournament bracket will take shape when the United States, Canada, and Guatemala compete to determine who will join Mexico in the semifinals.