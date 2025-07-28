Mexico City Commemorates 700 Years Since Tenochtitlan’s Founding

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City celebrated the 700th anniversary of its founding on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with public events highlighting its Indigenous roots. The festivities took place in the Zócalo, the capital’s main square, and included artistic performances by dancers clad in traditional attire.

The anniversary marks the establishment of Tenochtitlan in 1325, when the Mexica, also known as Aztecs, settled in the Valley of Mexico. This significant event is tied to a sacred sign from their god Huitzilopochtli, symbolized by an eagle on a cactus, which has become central to Mexican identity and appears on the national flag.

President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed attendees, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging Mexico’s precolonial history. “Mexico was not born with the arrival of the Spanish; Mexico was born much earlier with the great civilizations,” she said, calling for the eradication of lingering racism in society.

The commemoration involved various activities, including sacred dances performed by hundreds of dancers, echoing rituals meant to connect with nature. As Tenochtitlan developed, it became the heart of a vast empire until its conquest by Spanish forces in 1521.

The celebrations also included a series of large-scale reproductions of historical Aztec artifacts displayed in the Zócalo. Memoria Luminosa, a video projection narrating 700 years of the city’s history, stirred controversy due to certain images that were criticized by the Catholic Church, leading to their removal from a nearby cathedral.

This year’s events have focused on promoting Mexico’s Indigenous heritage amidst ongoing discussions about historical narratives. “We must celebrate the founding of Tenochtitlan, one of the last great cities to fall to the Spanish invasion,” Sheinbaum added, acknowledging the significance of commemorating Tenochtitlan’s legacy.

A new permanent monument, Tlalmanalli, will also be unveiled as part of this year’s celebrations. The replica represents the Teocalli de la Guerra Sagrada, reinforcing the historical importance of the eagle and cactus symbol in the capital.

Planned events will continue throughout the year, including a public art exhibition featuring 250 cactus sculptures showcasing artists’ interpretations. Experts involved in the initiative stress its aim to create a continuous connection with the Mexica past for modern residents.