Mexico and Costa Rica Clash for Gold Cup Group A Leadership on Sunday

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mexico and Costa Rica will meet on Sunday at 9 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, competing for the top spot in Group A of the 2025 Gold Cup. Both teams have secured quarterfinal places after winning their previous matches this week.

In their last encounter during the 2023 Gold Cup, Mexico defeated Costa Rica 2-0. Mexico has not lost to Costa Rica in 12 years, with their last defeat occurring in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game in 2013.

Miguel Herrera, the current coach of Costa Rica, made headlines when he became interim coach of Mexico after their 2013 loss to Costa Rica. Under Herrera’s leadership, Mexico qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. On Sunday, he will be facing his former team.

Javier Aguirre, who took the reins as head coach of Mexico in July 2024, previously coached the national team in the early 2000s and 2010s. This matchup will mark the first time Aguirre and Herrera meet as opposing coaches.

"It's going to be a difficult game," Herrera said following Costa Rica's victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. "We know how good Aguirre is as a head coach. I feel weird facing Mexico, but I still have all the intentions to win the game."

The upcoming match is expected to settle the ongoing war of words between Aguirre and Herrera that has captured the media’s attention. The two coaches have exchanged remarks about their teams and strategies ahead of the critical group stage clash.

"Mixed feelings, sure, it feels strange to face Mexico, but the will to win — no one's taking that from me," Herrera added, emphasizing his desire to lead Costa Rica to victory.

Fans are eager for what promises to be an intense match filled with pride and competitive spirit. As both teams prepare to battle for group leadership, they also bring their storied histories into the stadium.