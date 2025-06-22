Mexico, Costa Rica Clash for Top Spot in Gold Cup Group A

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Mexico and Costa Rica meet on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium for the final match in Group A of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Both teams enter the match with perfect records, each having won their first two games to secure spots in the quarterfinals.

Coaches Javier Aguirre of Mexico and Miguel Herrera of Costa Rica face off in a showdown that showcases their unbeaten streaks in the tournament. Herrera has not lost in 10 Gold Cup matches, with eight wins and two draws, including seven consecutive victories. Aguirre also boasts an unbeaten record, having achieved seven wins and three draws over his last ten matches.

In their latest match, Mexico defeated Suriname 2-0, marking their first clean sheet of the tournament. Both goals came from César Montes during corner kicks. Mexican goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and his defense aim to maintain their strong performance in this crucial group stage encounter. Previously, Mexico secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Dominican Republic, with goals from Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, and Montes.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, has notched two comeback wins, most recently a 2-1 victory against the Dominican Republic. Manfred Ugalde played a pivotal role, scoring a penalty and assisting Josimar Alcócer for the winning goal. Ugalde was also key in their 4-3 victory over Suriname in the opening match, contributing two goals.

The upcoming match will be the ninth encounter between Mexico and Costa Rica in Gold Cup history. Mexico has dominated historically, winning six of the previous eight meetings, with three ending in draws. Their last encounter occurred during the 2023 quarterfinals when Mexico triumphed 2-0.

At stake is first place in Group A. Mexico leads the group on goal difference and only requires a draw to secure the top spot. Meanwhile, Costa Rica needs a win to claim first place. Both teams are anticipated to put forth their best efforts in a highly competitive match set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.