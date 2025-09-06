Mexico’s Estadio Azteca Reopening May Feature Portugal in March Friendly

Mexico City, Mexico – Mexico aims to reopen the legendary Estadio Azteca with a friendly match against Portugal in March, according to multiple reports.

The iconic stadium has been closed for over a year as it undergoes renovations for the 2026 World Cup. The Azteca hosted the World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986 and will host four matches, including the tournament opening on June 11, 2026.

The Mexican Football Federation is seeking a high-profile opponent for the grand reopening, and Portugal is a strong candidate. However, Portugal’s participation depends on their performance in World Cup qualifying. If Portugal finishes second in their four-team group, they will need to enter a playoff in March, which could prevent them from playing at the Azteca.

This match could mark the first time Cristiano Ronaldo plays in Mexico. By the date of the match, Ronaldo will be 41 but remains an essential part of the national team. If he is included in Portugal’s roster, this World Cup would be his sixth.

The Mexican National Team is actively searching for competitive friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Reports indicate Mexico is particularly interested in a matchup against a European team close to the tournament.

Fox Sports MX has stated that Portugal’s national team is set for the reopening match, with confirmation expected soon. If finalized, it will indeed be Ronaldo’s first match in Mexico.

Despite the allure of this friendly, Portugal has yet to secure qualification for the World Cup. They will begin their World Cup qualifying matches during the September international break against Armenia.

Portugal is placed in Group F along with Armenia, Hungary, and Ireland. The team that tops the group will automatically qualify for the World Cup, with six qualifying matches scheduled from September to November. Their final qualifying match will be against Armenia in Portugal on November 16.

Ronaldo is anticipated to participate in these qualifiers, and if Portugal qualifies, he is expected to face Mexico as the World Cup approaches.