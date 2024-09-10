Mexico Faces Canada in Key Pre-World Cup Friendly

In a significant friendly match ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico‘s national football team is set to face Canada. Under the leadership of coach Javier Aguirre, known as ‘El Vasco‘, the Mexican team aims to deliver a strong performance as they prepare for the upcoming tournament.

The match will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM Eastern Time. This encounter serves as the second friendly for Aguirre in his third stint as the head coach of Mexico, a team currently undergoing a notable reorganization.

The Mexican squad enters this match with positive momentum after a commanding 3-0 victory over New Zealand, showcasing goals from players such as Orbelín Pineda, César Huerta, and Luis Romo. On the other hand, Canada arrives with confidence following their recent win against the United States, which they secured with a 2-1 scoreline.

Both teams are preparing for a competitive display, as Canada, recently a World Cup participant in 2022, continues to grow in prominence within international football. The match also highlights the importance of these friendly encounters as part of the teams’ preparations for the World Cup, where they will be competing against some of the best in the world.