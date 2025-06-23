Sports
Mexico Faces Costa Rica in Gold Cup Match This Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Mexico’s national soccer team, under the leadership of coach Javier Aguirre, will face Costa Rica in a crucial match during the Gold Cup 2025 on June 22. This game marks an important step in Aguirre’s quest to build a new generation of talent as the team prepares for the upcoming World Cup.
The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8:00 PM Central Time. Fans can catch the action live on Canal 5 and TUDN, ensuring that supporters across Mexico can follow their team’s performance.
Despite most of Mexico being in the Central Time Zone, there are regions with different time zones. Notably, the Central Time applies to several states, including Guanajuato, Mexico City, and Jalisco, among others. This consideration is important for fans tuning in from other parts of the country.
For those not able to watch on traditional television, the match will also be available via streaming platforms, allowing fans with stable internet connections to follow the game live. The streaming application is accessible on both Android and iOS devices.
The Mexican squad features key players including Luis Malagón, Jorge Sánchez, and Raúl Jiménez, showcasing the depth and talent of the Tricolor. Aguirre aims to solidify his strategy and showcase Mexico’s prowess in this significant tournament.
