Mexico Faces Costa Rica in Gold Cup Showdown

Paradise, Nevada — The 2025 Gold Cup continues Saturday when Mexico takes on Costa Rica at Allegiant Stadium. The match begins at 10 p.m. ET and is crucial for the two CONCACAF teams looking to secure a top spot in their group.

Mexico enters the match with two wins, having edged the Dominican Republic 3-2 and defeated Suriname 2-0. Scoring in the match against the Dominican Republic were Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez, and Cesar Montes. Montes also shined in the game against Suriname, netting both goals in the second half.

Costa Rica, with six points from their first two matches, aims to solidify their standing. They began their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Suriname, followed by a 2-1 win over the Dominican Republic, with Josimar Alcocer scoring the late winner in the latter match.

This game will determine the group leader, with Mexico able to clinch first place with a draw thanks to a superior goal differential. The pressure is on, as both teams have secured a place in the knockout rounds but are vying for momentum heading into the playoffs.

Defender Cesar Montes reflected on the importance of the match, stating, “It’s an intense game, and we’ve prepared hard for it. We need to focus on our goals and work as a team.” Meanwhile, Costa Rica’s coach, Miguel Herrera, expressed confidence in his squad’s resilience.

Fans can watch the game live on FOX Sports 1 or stream it on Fubo. The stakes are high as both teams look for bragging rights in this fierce rivalry.