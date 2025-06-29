Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday

Santa Clara, California — The Mexico national soccer team will face Honduras in the semifinals of the 2025 Gold Cup on Wednesday, July 2. The match is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium at 7:00 PM local time.

Mexico secured its spot in the semifinals after finishing as the leader of Group A and defeating Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals. The team, led by coach Javier Aguirre, aims to defend its championship title, which it won in 2023.

Honduras, entering the semifinals after defeating Panama in a penalty shootout, finished second in their group despite a heavy 6-0 loss to Canada in their opening match. Mexico and Honduras have met before in major tournaments, with Mexico winning their last matchup 4-0 in the 2023 edition.

Fans are eager for this high-stakes match, as it promises to be intense and crucial for both teams. Ticket prices for the semifinal range from approximately $90, depending on the seating area.

Broadcasting for the Gold Cup is provided by Fox Sports 1, Univision, UniMás, TUDN, and ViX in the United States. In Mexico, the matches will be aired on VIX and TUDN. This year’s tournament continues through July 6, when the final will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.