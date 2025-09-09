Mexico and South Korea Set to Clash Again After 2018 World Cup Upset

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Mexico and South Korea will meet once more on the soccer field, this time in a friendly match at Geodis Park on September 9, 2025. This matchup is part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Both teams have brought renewed rosters since their memorable encounter during the 2018 World Cup, where Mexico claimed a 2-1 victory. From that historic match, only four players remain on each side, as both teams have undergone significant changes. Mexico’s squad includes Javier Aguirre, Edson Álvarez, and others who contributed to the win.

South Korea’s roster still features Heung-Min Son, who scored in the decisive match against Germany that allowed Mexico to advance to the round of 16. This connection has increased excitement around the upcoming game, as fans remember the role Korea played in Mexico’s World Cup success.

The match kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, and Mexico will be looking to improve from a recent scoreless draw against another opponent. Historically, Mexico has an advantage over South Korea with three consecutive wins in their last encounters, including a 4-0 victory at the 2014 World Cup.

Despite Son’s absence due to injury, South Korea boasts talented players like Lee Kang-in and Oh Hyeon-gyu. The Asian team is known for its dynamic, fast-paced style and will present a challenge for Mexico.

Javier Aguirre, the Mexican coach, aims to prepare his squad effectively before the 2026 World Cup, adapting to different styles of play. As both teams gear up, a closely contested match is expected, with fans anticipating a tight game that could be decided by a single goal.

In the lead-up to the match, the memory of the 2018 World Cup is still fresh, reminding the Mexican team of their historic reliance on South Korea’s surprising victory over Germany that day.