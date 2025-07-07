Mexico and United States Clash in Exciting 2025 Gold Cup Final

Houston, Texas – Mexico will face the United States on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the final of the Gold Cup, where the new champion of Concacaf will be determined.

Before the highly anticipated match, Santiago Giménez spoke to the media and humorously addressed his AC Milan teammates Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah.

Although Giménez has not been a regular starter during the tournament, he has contributed from the bench and even scored a stunning goal against Costa Rica in the group stage, which was disallowed for offside.

During his press conference, the forward, known as “Bebote,” acknowledged the tough matches against the United States in recent years. However, he jokingly mentioned that this game offers a good opportunity to “have a little fun” at the expense of his American teammates.

“It’s the North American classic, and it’s always tough to face the United States. Plus, I share the locker room with Pulisic and Musah, so I want to tease them a bit. This is football: compete, try to win, and hope the opponent gives their all. That’s the beauty of the game. It will undoubtedly be a very even and demanding match,” Giménez said.

Although Javier Aguirre has not confirmed the starting eleven for the final, all signs suggest that Giménez will once again start on the bench. Nevertheless, he is expected to see minutes, as this has been his role throughout the competition.

It’s worth noting that during the 2023 Gold Cup, the former Cruz Azul player was the hero of the title, scoring the decisive goal in the 88th minute after coming on as a substitute.

Throughout the tournament, Mexico has faced doubts, despite finishing as the leader of Group A with seven points from victories against the Dominican Republic and Suriname, along with a draw against Costa Rica. In the quarter-finals, they defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0, which raised mixed feelings due to their collective performance. They narrowly advanced against Honduras 1-0 in the semi-finals, also not fully convincing.

In contrast, the United States has demonstrated a more solid performance under Mauricio Pochettino. They won all three group stage matches: 5-0 against Trinidad and Tobago, 1-0 against Saudi Arabia, and 2-1 versus Haiti. In the quarter-finals, they eliminated Costa Rica, managed by “Piojo” Herrera, in penalties after a tense draw. Then, they asserted themselves with a commanding 2-0 victory over Guatemala in the semi-finals.

The final promises to be an exciting duel filled with emotions, history, and fierce rivalry. With both teams charged up before the opening whistle, everything is set for Mexico and the United States to determine the new monarch of the region.