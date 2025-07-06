Mexico and USA Set for Epic Gold Cup Final Showdown

HOUSTON, Texas — Mexico and the United States will clash in the final of the Gold Cup on Sunday, July 6, at 5 p.m. ET, marking another chapter in one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries.

The match will take place at the NRG Stadium, a venue that is expected to be packed with fans, mostly supporting the Mexican side. Both teams earned their spots in the final after tough semifinal victories; Mexico defeated Honduras 1-0, while the U.S. overcame Guatemala 2-1.

In Mexico’s semifinal, Raúl Jiménez scored the only goal, securing the victory and showcasing his importance to the team under head coach Javier Aguirre. Jiménez is seen as a vital player, often leading the attack and finding openings against strong defenses.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team, led by coach Mauricio Pochettino, has also shown resilience, with young star Diego Luna scoring twice in the semifinal against Guatemala. Despite a late goal from Guatemala, the U.S. advanced, emphasizing their capability in high-pressure situations.

Historically, Mexico holds an advantage with five Gold Cup titles over the U.S.’s two in their previous six matchups in this final. However, the most recent fixture in the Gold Cup final came in 2021, where the U.S. triumphed in extra time.

As both teams prepare for this pivotal match, Mexico aims for a record 13th Gold Cup title, while the U.S. looks to secure their eighth. The matchup is not only about the trophy but also about regional pride in the competitive landscape of CONCACAF.

With both teams entering the final without recent losses—Mexico on a six-match unbeaten streak and the U.S. with five—the stage is set for an electrifying contest. Fans from both nations eagerly await the kickoff, ready to witness yet another thrilling encounter between these soccer giants.